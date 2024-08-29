Ridgewood Investments LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded up $9.04 on Thursday, reaching $480.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $447.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $452.07 and a 200-day moving average of $458.79.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Mastercard

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,516,959 shares of company stock worth $686,890,426 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.09.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

