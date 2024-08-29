Robert W. Baird Increases Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target to $24.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRVA. Truist Financial cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Baird R W raised shares of Privia Health Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.86.

PRVA opened at $20.45 on Monday. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.33, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Privia Health Group by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Privia Health Group by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

