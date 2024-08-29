Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO Sells $7,258,304.30 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $7,258,304.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,912,391.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, David Baszucki sold 6,499 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $262,234.65.

On Friday, July 12th, David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,701,720.28.

On Monday, June 10th, David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $5,853,309.92.

On Thursday, May 30th, David Baszucki sold 5,724 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $190,609.20.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $44.13 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The company had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBLX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.15.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 2.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 3,188.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 82,143 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,805,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 41.4% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 44,557 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

