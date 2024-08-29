Rodman & Renshaw Begins Coverage on CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD)

Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRMD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CorMedix from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMD opened at $6.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.60. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CorMedix will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CorMedix by 13.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 138,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

