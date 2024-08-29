Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,940 shares of company stock worth $2,214,019 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ROP traded up $3.49 on Thursday, reaching $553.82. 278,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,459. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $474.46 and a 12 month high of $579.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.39. The company has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

