Roth Mkm Initiates Coverage on Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

Shares of AR stock opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.78 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $36.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $978.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,268,682.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,340,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $75,761,000 after acquiring an additional 285,485 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,154,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 150,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 121,911 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 84,201 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

