Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Sells 1,208 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.2% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,194.9% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 237,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,190,000 after purchasing an additional 218,949 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,449,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,858,000 after purchasing an additional 50,348 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 96,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.23. 5,878,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,265,732. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $165.83. The company has a market cap of $395.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

