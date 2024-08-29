Royal Bank of Canada Boosts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$116.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group set a C$123.00 target price on National Bank of Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Desjardins lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$121.33.

Shares of NA stock traded down C$2.19 on Thursday, reaching C$124.72. 966,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,911. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.13. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$84.27 and a 52 week high of C$127.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$112.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$111.96.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.95 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 14.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 10.5085049 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total value of C$946,792.00. In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$117.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,103.00. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total value of C$946,792.00. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

