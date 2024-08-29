Royal Bank of Canada Lowers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $335.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $345.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.72.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $17.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $281.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,792,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $308.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.21. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $145.38 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The company has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a PE ratio of 531.09, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total transaction of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 619.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,865,000 after buying an additional 477,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

