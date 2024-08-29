Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.03.

CRM traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $259.69. 5,643,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,550,664. The company has a market capitalization of $251.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $660,772.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,318,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,964 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,647. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

