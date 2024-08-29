Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.42

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 1.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY traded up C$2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$162.11. 539,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,002,832. The firm has a market capitalization of C$230.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$107.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$162.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$150.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$142.14.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.95 by C$0.31. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of C$14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.27 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.8601286 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on RY. BMO Capital Markets cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$165.00 target price on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$152.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RY

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total value of C$2,161,474.61. In related news, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total value of C$2,161,474.61. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 12,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.46, for a total value of C$1,721,604.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,243.81. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,302 shares of company stock worth $14,592,565.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.