Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,919 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Salesforce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CRM traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $256.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,295,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,611,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total transaction of $1,104,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,912,044.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total value of $1,104,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,912,044.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,964 shares of company stock worth $27,956,647. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.