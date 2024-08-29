Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Down 0.1% on Insider Selling

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $257.33 and last traded at $258.60. Approximately 7,018,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 6,565,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.90.

Specifically, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total transaction of $1,104,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,912,044.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $1,060,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Salesforce news, insider Miguel Milano sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total transaction of $771,495.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,122.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.65.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $251.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.44 and its 200 day moving average is $271.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its position in Salesforce by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,566,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Salesforce by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $207,756,000 after purchasing an additional 194,224 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $2,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.