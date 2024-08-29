Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 7,618 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,618 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM traded up $2.31 on Monday, reaching $118.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,714,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,999,676. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.94. The company has a market cap of $467.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

