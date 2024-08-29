Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of SOAGY traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.39. The company had a trading volume of 29,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,438. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.58. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $83.59.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
