Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 611,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 142,097 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $28,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,696 shares of company stock valued at $9,264,905. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,917,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,589,386. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

