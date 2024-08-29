Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.31

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.31 and last traded at $69.27, with a volume of 17808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.68.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.32. The firm has a market cap of $786.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 227.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 78,566 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 77.8% during the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

