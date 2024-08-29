Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.12

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.12 and last traded at $26.12, with a volume of 16004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $841.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

