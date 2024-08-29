Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.77

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.77 and last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 1127357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.53.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab International Equity ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

