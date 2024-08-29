Scotiabank Boosts Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $61.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.45.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $61.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average is $54.45. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $62.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.263 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.67%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 974,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 84,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 110.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 20,427 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 51.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

