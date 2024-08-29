Scotiabank Cuts Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target to $6.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $6.50 to $4.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.17.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:HPP opened at $5.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $750.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.08 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.