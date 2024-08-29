Scotiabank Raises Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $142.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prologis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.12.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock opened at $126.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.12. Prologis has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $117.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

