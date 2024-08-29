Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.31

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 12392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.
Seiko Epson Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25.
Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 6.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Seiko Epson Company Profile
Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.
