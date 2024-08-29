Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.17

Shares of Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.17 and last traded at C$2.17, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.
Senior Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
About Senior
Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.
