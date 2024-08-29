SentinelOne’s (S) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on S. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SentinelOne from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.28.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE S opened at $24.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,999,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $86,880.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,410.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,999,990.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 610,851 shares of company stock worth $12,036,747 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

