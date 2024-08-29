SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 263.1% from the July 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $26.62. 4,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,608. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $66.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.82. SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $27.06.

Get SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF alerts:

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1879 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Company Profile

The SGI Global Enhanced Income ETF (GINX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of global companies while employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate income from dividends and selling short-term options. GINX was launched on Feb 29, 2024 and is issued by Summit Global Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.