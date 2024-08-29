Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Short Interest Up 41.6% in August

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,400 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the July 31st total of 574,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,134.0 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SGIOF remained flat at $46.40 on Thursday. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.90.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

