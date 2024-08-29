Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Purchased by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 104.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,193 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 184,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,264,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $910.04 million, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHLS

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.