Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH)

ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

ECO Animal Health Group Stock Performance

ECO Animal Health Group stock opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.42) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of £72.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5,375.00 and a beta of -0.05. ECO Animal Health Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.67 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 135 ($1.78). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 113.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.55.

ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

