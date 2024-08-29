Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH)

ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
ECO Animal Health Group Stock Performance
ECO Animal Health Group stock opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.42) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of £72.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5,375.00 and a beta of -0.05. ECO Animal Health Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.67 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 135 ($1.78). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 113.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.55.
ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile
