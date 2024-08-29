Short Interest in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Expands By 57.6%

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the July 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 650,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMPX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Shares of NYSE:AMPX traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 165,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,557. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.71. Amprius Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.02.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%. The business had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kang Sun sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $34,666.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,783.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kang Sun sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $34,666.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,783.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,467,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 618,383 shares of company stock worth $739,318. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $710,000. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

