Short Interest in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Rises By 49.0%

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,510,000 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the July 31st total of 5,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.30. 2,609,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,266,362. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.54. The company has a market cap of $270.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $87.62.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 56.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on AstraZeneca

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

