Short Interest in BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Decreases By 50.4%

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the July 31st total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 578,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Performance

BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.14. 368,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,212. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $6.23.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.96%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

