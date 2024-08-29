Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Decreases By 37.1%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,500 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the July 31st total of 267,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 179,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,076,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,307,000 after buying an additional 784,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXG traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $8.47. 96,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,441. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $8.80.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.0657 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

