Short Interest in Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO) Grows By 187.4%

Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, a growth of 187.4% from the July 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fenbo Stock Performance

FEBO traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.19. 167,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,012. Fenbo has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63.

Get Fenbo alerts:

About Fenbo

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Fenbo Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells personal care electric appliances and toys products. The company offers curling wands and irons, flat irons and hair straighteners, hair dryers, trimmers, nail polishers, pet shampoo brushes, eyebrow pliers, etc. It serves customers in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Fenbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fenbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.