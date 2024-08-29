Short Interest in Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO) Grows By 187.4%

Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, a growth of 187.4% from the July 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Fenbo Stock Performance
FEBO traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.19. 167,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,012. Fenbo has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63.
About Fenbo
