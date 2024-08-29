Short Interest in Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Decreases By 95.6%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the July 31st total of 441,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 194.0 days.
Fuji Media Stock Performance
FJTNF stock remained flat at $12.26 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31. Fuji Media has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $13.70.
Fuji Media Company Profile
