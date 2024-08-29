Short Interest in Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Declines By 36.1%

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the July 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,449,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Investview Price Performance

INVU stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 236,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,545. Investview has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

About Investview

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial products and services in the areas of financial education, digital assets, and related technology for individuals. The company's services include market research, analysis, education regarding equities, and tools designed to assist the self-directed investor in navigating the financial markets, including equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, and cryptocurrency.

