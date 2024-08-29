Short Interest in Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Declines By 36.1%

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the July 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,449,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Investview Price Performance
INVU stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 236,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,545. Investview has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.
About Investview
