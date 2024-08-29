Short Interest in Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Increases By 200.0%

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Kurita Water Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KTWIY traded down C$1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$80.36. The company had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430. Kurita Water Industries has a 12 month low of C$57.58 and a 12 month high of C$90.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$83.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$82.83.

Get Kurita Water Industries alerts:

About Kurita Water Industries

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of various water treatment solutions in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, and chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, as well as provides packaged contract services.

Receive News & Ratings for Kurita Water Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurita Water Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.