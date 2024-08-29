Short Interest in Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Decreases By 94.9%

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the July 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Maiden Holdings North America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHNC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.30. 2,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821. Maiden Holdings North America has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75.

Maiden Holdings North America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%.

