Short Interest in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Grows By 43.5%

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the July 31st total of 3,220,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 825,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 352,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,506. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02. Mizuho Financial Group has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Mizuho Financial Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

