Short Interest in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Increases By 160.5%

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 160.5% from the July 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock. Team Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF accounts for 2.4% of Team Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Team Financial Group LLC owned about 1.92% of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Price Performance

COWG traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.68. The company had a trading volume of 62,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,006. The company has a market cap of $188.78 million, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $28.09.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

About Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

