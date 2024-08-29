Short Interest in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ) Expands By 142.9%

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the July 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned 1.84% of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IQQQ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.11. The company had a trading volume of 27,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,610. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.73. ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%.

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (IQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on Nasdaq-100 stocks. The fund seeks to generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the Nasdaq-100 Index over the long term.

