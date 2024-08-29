Short Interest in Smartkem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK) Decreases By 20.0%

Smartkem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Smartkem Trading Down 1.0 %

Smartkem stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.00. 1,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,138. Smartkem has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Get Smartkem alerts:

Institutional Trading of Smartkem

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smartkem stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartkem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 134,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 9.35% of Smartkem at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Smartkem

SmartKem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops materials and processes used to make organic thin-film (OTFT) transistors for the manufacture of flexible electronics. The company offers TRUFLEX semiconductor and dielectric inks, which uses low temperature printing processes to make transistors for the display industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smartkem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartkem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.