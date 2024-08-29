Short Interest in Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF) Drops By 23.8%

Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,800 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the July 31st total of 474,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tokyo Tatemono Stock Performance
Shares of Tokyo Tatemono stock remained flat at $16.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.05. Tokyo Tatemono has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $16.71.
About Tokyo Tatemono
