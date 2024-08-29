Short Interest in Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF) Drops By 23.8%

Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,800 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the July 31st total of 474,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tokyo Tatemono Stock Performance

Shares of Tokyo Tatemono stock remained flat at $16.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.05. Tokyo Tatemono has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $16.71.

About Tokyo Tatemono

Tokyo Tatemono Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through Commercial Properties Business, Residential Business, Asset Services Business, and Other Business segments. The company develops, leases, and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics and warehouse facilities, condominiums, services offices, and coworking spaces; and operated building management.

