Short Interest in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Declines By 66.8%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 925,100 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the July 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,736,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 31,248 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 831,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 94,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 58,148 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.91. 831,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,711. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.31.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

