Short Interest in VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Declines By 60.0%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VAT Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VACNY traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.17. The company had a trading volume of 51,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,303. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $59.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.08.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

