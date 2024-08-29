Short Interest in VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Declines By 60.0%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VAT Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VACNY traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.17. The company had a trading volume of 51,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,303. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $59.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.08.
About VAT Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VAT Group
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.