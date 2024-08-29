Short Interest in VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Increases By 4,450.0%

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 4,450.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,584,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VirExit Technologies Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VXIT traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,726. VirExit Technologies has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.00.

About VirExit Technologies

VirExit Technologies, Inc develops and provides antiviral technologies, personal protective equipment, and health and wellness products. It offers seated treadmills, nutraceuticals, and boutique style custom candles through its safer place market. The company was formerly known as Poverty Dignified, Inc VirExit Technologies, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

