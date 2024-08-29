Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Decreases By 48.2%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the July 31st total of 131,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,576,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Volkswagen Price Performance
Volkswagen stock traded down 0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 10.59. 172,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,856. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 12.16. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of 10.06 and a 52-week high of 13.92.
Volkswagen Company Profile
