Short Interest in YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Grows By 5,300.0%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 5,300.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Performance

Shares of YASKAWA Electric stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.38. 6,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.56. YASKAWA Electric has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.07.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $864.76 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that YASKAWA Electric will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

