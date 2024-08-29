Significant Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.3% of Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $951.04. The company had a trading volume of 225,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,163. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $888.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $818.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $903.87 billion, a PE ratio of 139.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $516.57 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total transaction of $18,255,774.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,401,604 shares in the company, valued at $80,896,942,664.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total transaction of $18,255,774.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,401,604 shares in the company, valued at $80,896,942,664.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,120,089 shares of company stock worth $990,278,343 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

