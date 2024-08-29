Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Critical Survey

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Siltronic and Microchip Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siltronic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Microchip Technology $6.59 billion 6.60 $1.91 billion $3.47 23.34

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Siltronic.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siltronic 0 0 2 0 3.00 Microchip Technology 0 4 15 0 2.79

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Siltronic and Microchip Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Microchip Technology has a consensus price target of $99.95, suggesting a potential upside of 23.42%. Given Microchip Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Microchip Technology is more favorable than Siltronic.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Microchip Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Siltronic and Microchip Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siltronic N/A N/A N/A Microchip Technology 20.80% 27.82% 11.85%

Summary

Microchip Technology beats Siltronic on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siltronic

(Get Free Report)

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; Float zone/FZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure. Its products are used in computers, smartphones, industrial equipment, wind turbines, and cars with and without electric drives. The company was formerly known as Wacker Siltronic AG and changed its name to Siltronic AG in 2004. Siltronic AG was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications. It also provides analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, discrete diodes, and metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETS), radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products; field-programmable gate array (FPGA) products; and application development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller, FPGA, and microprocessor products for specific applications. In addition, the company offers serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, serial static random access memories, and serial electrically erasable random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices; and licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and non-volatile memory technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, analog, and neuromorphic compute products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it offers wafer foundry and assembly, and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and timing systems products, application specific integrated circuits, and aerospace products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

